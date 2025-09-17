Sponsor Content created with Pardo Yachts

Pardo Yachts has taken its best-seller, the market leading Pardo 43, and made it even better. The original version launched to major acclaim back in 2017 and so successful has it proved that more than.300 of them have been delivered to date. The new model is an evolution of that success.

Like her 38 and 50 siblings, the Pardo 43 is a walkaround design that not only makes a great dayboat, chase boat or tender, but also a fantastic weekender. The basic specification of this new version is broadly the same as the older model – 14m LOA, 4.20m maximum beam, 1.20m draft and almost 12 tonnes displacement. And importantly that glorious profile remains every bit as sharp today as it did when it first debuted.

There’s the same reverse bow, same high freeboard and deep bulwarks, and the same full-beam hydraulic bathing platform. But there are significant differences too. Hull windows are probably the most obvious change, as the older model didn’t have any. They make the accommodation below much lighter and brighter. The sheer line has also been tweaked, air intakes have been moved and that sporty centre-console and all-carbon T-top have been completely redesigned.

Zuccheri Yacht Design and Cantiere del Pardo’s in-house team remain the major creative credits. However, the new Pardo 43’s exterior and interior schemes have had inputs from Milan-based Nauta Design. The latter’s portfolio extends from small day boats to some of the world’s biggest superyachts. And no-one does contemporary cool better than those guys.

As before on-deck proportions are just about perfect – wide walkways and considerate ergonomics. There are similar fore and aft sun pads, the former with a new bow-facing bench on its front edge and the latter that forms part of an inviting two-sofa booth for either lounging or dining. Then amidships there’s a redesigned and upgraded wet bar-cum-galley module – comprising the essentials of sink, induction hobs, fridge and icemaker.

Once again the three-seat bridge console has the wheel and driver on the centreline for the most satisfying driving experience, but there’s now a specially customised Garmin multi-functional display and the option of Starlink high-speed broadband connectivity that will work in even the most remote cruising locations.

There are various propulsion options for this Cat B model. The standard specification includes twin Volvo Penta 370hp D6 diesel engines and IPS500 pods, but those owners that want a bit more oomph can opt for the bigger 440hp IPS600s or 480hp IPS650s. However, for those that really want to up the thrill levels or simply prefer the greater flexibility of gasoline outboards, a suitably tweaked version of the hull can have triple Mercury 400hp V10s or twin 600hp V12s. Those outboards will take the top speeds quite a bit higher still.

Immensely strong, the model’s deep-vee hull is once again vacuum-infused with vinylester resin and carbonfibre reinforced, and owners can now also opt for either Seakeeper or Quick gyro-stabilisers.

The new Pardo 43 also comes as standard with four berths. At the bottom of the portside companionway steps there’s a similar main cabin with low storage module to port, an enclosed shower-room to starboard and an aft-facing double bed tucked up in the bow. Between bed and steps there’s plenty of floor space and generous standing headroom.

Then there’s a second half-height cabin with an optional door that’s aft of the companionway. A little wider than the previous model’s, it has forward-facing twin beds.

Also important is the Dometic air-conditioning system upgrade that delivers cool clean air to the cockpit and everywhere below, including the shower-room.

For more, check out: pardoyachts.com/it