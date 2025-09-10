Saxdor’s super-open 400 GTS

Sponsor Content created with Saxdor Yachts

Saxdor’s flagship 400 Series platform has acquired another new variant, the 400GTS. Debuting at the imminent Cannes Yachting Festival (Sept 9-14), this latest iteration joins the popular 400 GTO and 400 GTC at the top of the Finnish brand’s present portfolio of premium sports cruisers and runabouts.

Just like her siblings, and the rest of the Saxdor portfolio, the 400 GTS marries performance and adventure exquisitely. The modern profile is much the same as the other bigger models – slightly reversed stem, similarly back-raked windscreen, signature fold-down bulwark balconies and substantial hardtop.

To varying degrees the 400 GTC and 400 GTO can have the spaces beneath their full-beam hardtops enclosed – the former with proper glazed doors to the sides and aft for all-weather cruising and the latter with clear vinyl screens for occasional poor weather protection at sea or perhaps to keep the cockpit cleaner when not in use. However, the 400 GTS’s cockpit is completely open.

This is the model for those that really love the outdoor life. Saxdor refers to all three models as ‘semi-walkarounds’ and all three have not dissimilar asymmetric layouts. Whereas the GTO and GTC provide access to the foredeck via the port side-deck and a windshield door, the latter’s side-deck is completely open. And all three models have the same raised mini-side-deck to starboard that provides access for cleaning and docking, but that stops short of the bowrider-style foredeck, which comes complete with an inviting convertible C-booth.

Back in the cockpit, the vertical posts that provide support for the hardtop are also further inboard aboard the GTS, which means the space in that area feels much larger and generally makes getting around the boat much easier.

Strictly speaking the roof is more of a T-top. It is a little narrower than its siblings’ full-beam lids, although it still connects properly to the top of the windshield and is large enough to include both optional electric canvas sunroof forward and a skylight aft.

Those roof struts sit either side of an amidships wet bar, which traverses the cockpit and separates driving and relaxation zones. Overall, the cockpit is very well designed and makes great use of the available space. Amidships there are three transverse sofas, the forward two of which face each other across a dining table, but that dinette combo can convert to a sun pad if required. Similarly the latter sofa has extra-deep seat cushions, not least because it can also convert into a whopping island sun bed.

Given the whole aft end of the cockpit is open to the water on either side, the connection with the sea is tremendous. Those fold-down platforms sit just a couple of feet above the waterline and effectively serve as two huge bathing platforms, Traditionally, the principal access to the water was always at the stern, but fold-down terraces like these have changed the game. The 400 Series models, for instance, have their engines fenced off safely behind double-gated glass balustrades.

The starboard-side helm console has its wheel outboard and is addressed by three ergonomic bucket seats as standard. For those that would prefer the bridge area to have some extra protection to the sides, optional sliding glass doors are available. Either way there is very little to obstruct 360-degree views.

Propulsion options are the same as the other two 400 Series models. All are Cat B designs and intended for twin 600-850hp Mercury V8 or V10 outboards. With the biggest 425hp motors installed, the maximum speed of the slightly lighter GTS should be a thrilling 50 knots. Vacuum-infused and immensely strong, the 400 Series deep-vee GRP hull can certainly cope with that sort of power and the handling capabilities of this platform are well proven. Thanks to a transom deadrise of 21 degrees, it carves precisely through waves and turns, but otherwise will slip along on the thin cushion of air that’s sucked in via twin hull steps.

This model is not just a day-boat or superyacht tender. It has overnight and weekender potential too. Like the other two 400 Series models, there are two cabins, one forward, one aft. The main owner’s one is located beneath the centre console, which is offset to starboard and accessed via steps from the port corner of the helm console, which also serves as the lockable cabin closure.

There’s a double v-berth down there in the bow, a generous head-shower compartment to starboard and the option of a transverse single behind the companionway steps that otherwise would be for storage.

Then there’s another snug double berth beneath the aft furniture module. Its hatch access is beneath the middle sofa and it has views out through that glazed transom. Prices are keen. The 400GTS begins at €???,??? excluding taxes.

The 400GTS is but the latest example of Saxdor’s progression into the premium market. Widely revered and growing fast, the Saxdor brand presently has five different size platforms – the all-open 200 and 270 Series and the 320/340, which, like the 400 Series, includes various open, semi-open and cabin variants.

What’s more Saxdor will be launching the first of an all-new flagship 460 Series during 2026.

For more, check out: www.saxdoryachts.com