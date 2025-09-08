Nemo: next-generation motoryacht accessories

Italian marine accessories specialist, Nemo, brings brilliant new custom solutions to the premium powerboat sector

Nemo is not your average marine accessories manufacturer. As a brand of Quick Group, an international leader in the nautical equipment sector that also counts Xenta, Quick Nautical Equipment, Quick Marine Lighting, MC2 and Sanguineti among its brands, Nemo creates first-class custom solutions for private boaters and premium shipyards. In fact, having spent more than 50 years combining Italian maritime tradition with cutting-edge innovation, its portfolio includes doors, portholes, hinged and non-hinged hatches, flybridge hatches and much more.

Italian excellence

Based in one of Italy’s most prestigious nautical districts, just a stone’s throw from Rimini on the Adriatic coast, Nemo takes care to keep the entire production process in-house. From research and development to design, material selection, manufacturing and assembly through rigorous quality control, it has complete autonomy over the products it brings to market. That enables it to respond much more sensitively to the needs of real boaters, while directly safeguarding the Italian design excellence and artisan quality that has helped put it at the forefront of the luxury motoryacht sector. And its latest two products are very telling exponents of how effective that approach can be…

Innovation 1: Nemo VISTAMARE porthole

The Nemo VISTAMARE porthole stands out for its clean, refined and contemporary style, as well as for the proven practicality of its features. It uses an ultra-slim frame for a streamlined profile that integrates seamlessly into any boat design. The handles also play their part in that, with integrated curves both for comfortable ergonomics and sophisticated styling. Adjustable tension hinges provide smooth, customisable opening and just as the hinge is integrated into the frame for a sleeker appearance and uprated durability, so the screws are entirely hidden from view.

As you would expect of a custom manufacturer like Nemo, the VISTAMARE porthole can also be tailored in a variety of ways. Whether you need a rectangular, elliptical or oval design, it can all be done. There are multiple mounting options too, including glass bonding and hull mounting, so every boat type, customer preference and technical requirement can be met.

And for added security, a fibre optic alarm system can be integrated into the unit without in any way disrupting its contemporary profile. Available in three standard sizes (150mm, 200mm and 250mm), the VISTAMARE series is suitable for a wide range of motor yachts from 30 to 100ft in length.

Innovation 2: Nemo Airlock Pantograph Door

Nemo is a celebrated name in both manual and electric pantograph doors and its latest solution is something special. Designed for side-access openings, the new Airlock model combines a simple push-button control panel with an automatic inflatable airlock seal for complete watertight integrity. It’s fully customisable too, which means you can tailor it to the size and shape requirements of your yacht; and every element of the door, including the seal, can be colour-matched to complement your boat’s style.

Powered by your on board 24V DC supply, the Nemo Airlock Pantograph Door is also engineered to be tough. The seal is maintained at a constant pressure for reliable operation and you can also override the electric push-button system with manual inflation of the seal and the option of an emergency handle, enabling you to open or close manually, even in the event of power failure.

Nemo’s pioneering airlock system delivers plenty of other benefits too. Its perfect seal reduces the need for maintenance on supports and levers, while reducing the transfer of heat and improving the energy efficiency of your boat. But arguably, its greatest benefit, both for yacht builders and private boaters, is how forgiving it is. After all, most boat building materials, including fibreglass, move a little over time.

That can lead to gaps around a conventional side door. But with the inflatable seal of the Nemo Airlock Pantograph Door, even a superstructure that has suffered quite radical movement will retain perfect watertightness, because the seal simply expands to fill the gap. It’s another example, from a company with a long history in applied marine innovation, of advanced technology that brings real and demonstrable benefits out on the water.

To find out more about how Nemo’s sector-leading marine solutions can improve your time on the water, visit www.nemoindustrie.com.