Pardo Endurance 60 impresses in post-launch sea trials

The new Pardo Endurance 60 is finally in the water, after launching in Marina di Ravenna and completing a thorough 12-hour navigation test. It will be introduced to the public and the international press at the Cannes Yachting Festival from 7 to 12 September 2021.

The new Endurance 60, like all Pardo yachts, is designed to offer comfort and style on board, ease of use and great reliability over time, as a result of a fully controlled manufacturing chain.

The Endurance 60 fully embraces the night and day cruiser philosophy: excellent soundproofing guarantees silent navigation and low consumption even at night, continuity between interiors and exteriors during the sunny hours of the day is ensured by the large side windows on the main deck which, when open, create a continuous space between the bar and the aft-deck dinette.

The result is a real floating terrace that extends the stern area to 41 square meters (including the large swim platform) for complete relaxation in close contact with the sea.

The Endurance 60 encapsulates the rich history of Cantiere del Pardo (est. 1973) and boasts exceptional hull lines based on thorough Computational Fluid Dynamics analysis (the same performed on sailing yachts), which allows this boat to have a planing speed of up to 25 knots and guarantees optimal consumption and autonomous navigation for up to 1,000 miles.

The Endurance 60 offers maximum liveability on board, both inside and outside. All sunbathing spaces can be easily and safely accessed on the deck and flybridge even while the yacht is planing. Equally surprising was the silent and vibration-free operation in spite of the generator running throughout the whole test.

This new 60-footer required the maximum effort in terms of research, study and design from the Technical Office of the Cantiere del Pardo, who worked in collaboration with Davide Leone on the naval architecture and the hull lines, and with Nauta Design on the interior design.

Due to the success of Pardo’s walkaround range, it was decided that the Endurance 60 should maintain the same proportions and guardrails from the stern to the bow, which is also equipped and designed to be a further area dedicated to relaxation.

Climbing up a level, the flybridge zone is a true novelty for a Pardo Yachts project. Based on the owner’s needs, it is possible to decide how much to equip it.

Cantiere del Pardo wanted to satisfy the requests of today’s market by offering the choice of 700hp or 800hp Volvo IPS for ease of manoeuvrability, maximum safety and reduced consumption.

The interior helm features a portside door, which allows the skipper to access the side decks while mooring.

The saloon features a galley-aft layout, meaning that both the inside table and dinette cockpit can be easily reached. The dining zone and the lounge area are positioned more towards the bow on a raised zone that provides an exceptional scenic view.

The design of the lower deck proposes a long-lasting style. As with Pardo’s walkaround range, the family feeling is clear and characterised by simple and clean-cut lines in harmony with colours that give the environments luminosity and freshness. With three cabins and three bathrooms, maximum liveability has been guaranteed.

The master cabin positioned at the centre of the boat is a generous size, because it exploits the maximum width of the boat: the choice of this position is not accidental, but reflects how much the owner is at the centre of this new project.

The VIP cabin, positioned at the bow with its own private bathroom, includes bed that can be split into two single beds or used as one double bed. The third cabin includes two generous sized single beds and a dedicated bathroom.

The inclusion of a crew cabin, positioned under the sundeck area at the stern, is also notable on a boat of this size.

Specifications

Overall length: 18 m / 60 ft

Hull length: 16.50 m / 54 ft

Waterline length: 16 m / 52.5 ft

Max beam: 5.10 m / 16.5 ft

Draught: 0.80 m (keel) – 1.20 m (IPS engines) / 2.5 ft (keel) – 4 ft (IPS engines)

Full load displacement: approx. 30 t / approx. 66200 lbs

Diesel tank: approx. 2,500 l / approx. 660 gal

Water tank: approx. 1,000 l / approx. 265 gal

Engine: 2x Volvo IPS 700hp (800hp opt.)

Maximum speed: 25kn

Cruising speed: 16-20kn

For more information about the Pardo Endurance 60, visit the official Pardo Yachts website.