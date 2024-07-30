Which Marine Toilet is Right for Your Boat?

If you’re in the market to upgrade to an electric toilet, you want a world-famous, renowned brand like Jabsco to help you bring the comforts of home with you out on the water

Most boat owners are familiar with manual toilets and how they operate. It’s a very simple mechanism: no electricity is needed, operation is like that of a hand pump, and only basic skills are required for servicing them.

The alternative to a manual boat toilet is an electric one. While electric toilets require more space in the rear, the benefits of an electric marine toilet may be worth the additional space required to install one. Electric toilets are also easier to operate and explain to your guests. After all, everybody knows how to press a button.

When it comes to marine toilets, nobody knows more than Jabsco, a Xylem brand. As the world’s largest manufacturer of small craft marine toilets, including both manual and electric toilets, Jabsco sets the standard for reliability, serviceability, and ease of use. All Jabsco toilets can be used on inland waterways, rivers, lakes, or the sea, and can be installed above or below the water line.

In addition, all can be discharged overboard or into holding tanks. Not only has Jabsco demonstrated proven marine performance for more than 80 years, but it also has one of the best spare part distribution networks in the world, including throughout Europe. Any European marina will either have spare parts or be able to get them quickly.

So which electric toilet should you consider? Electric marine toilets are available as either all-in-one units or come with a separate waste pump and water feed styles. Regarding the differences in these types of electric toilets, all-in-one units are typically noisier, require a moderate skill level to service them, and use only salt or lake water to flush them. Examples of these types of toilets include the Jabsco Electric marine toilet and the Jabsco Lite Flush toilet.

Toilets with a separate waste pump and water feed style are typically quieter than all-in-one units and allow boat owners more control of water in the bowl, including the ability to leave the bowl dry while the vessel is underway to prevent splash over or fill the bowl for everyday usage. These types of toilets include the Jabsco Quiet Flush E2 and the Jabsco Deluxe Flush electric marine toilet.

So what should you look for when upgrading to an electric marine toilet? From rinse water to bowl size to flush controls, there are several things to consider.

Rinse Water

The water used to rinse your boat toilet can either be fresh water or sea, river, or lake water. Fresh water uses pressured fresh water from the vessel. Toilets that leverage fresh water come with a solenoid valve installed in the cold-water side of a pressurized water system. Freshwater systems reduce smells versus those that use sea, river, or lake water.

Sea, river, or lake water systems use a separate pump to draw water from outside the boat to flush the toilet. This type of system conserves fresh water onboard.

Noise

All-in-one units are typically noisier. Systems with flush and rinse pumps separate the functions, resulting in a quieter experience.

Bowl Size

Most Jabsco toilets come in either compact or regular sizes. Compact versions are ideal for areas with limited space. Regular versions have a more standard household toilet feel, are generally more comfortable, and are always recommended for the best experience.

Toilet Seats

Most Jabsco boat toilets can be purchased with either a standard-close wooden seat or a slow-close composite seat. Standard wooden seats offer a warmer feel, while composite slow-close seats won’t bounce while the vessel is underway, which provides a more aesthetic appearance (and won’t make a loud bang if accidentally dropped at 2 AM).

Flush Controls

Jabsco electric toilets come equipped with either single-button controls or touch panels with various control options. Single-button controls manage both the flush and fill at the same time, while touch panels with various control options allow boaters to control the flush cycle independently of the fill cycle. These controls also allow users to leave the bowl filled or empty.

If you’re going to upgrade to an electric toilet, you want a world-famous, renowned brand like Jabsco to help you bring the comforts of home with you out on the water.