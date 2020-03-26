Superyacht Captain Tristan Mortlock reveals his £5m fantasy fleet

YouTube star and captain of the Sanlorenzo SD122 AWOL, Triston Mortlock picks three dream boats to make up his £5m fantasy fleet

Having spent most of my youth in Marbella, I grew up surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea. At the age of 16 I decided to leave school and pursue a career in yachting.

Seventeen years later, and I’m the captain of a Sanlorenzo SD122 called M/Y AWOL. I also run my own YouTube channel called Super Yacht Captain. If I had £5m to drop on a fleet of boats, I would have a lot of fun with it.

Silent-Yachts 55

Price: £1,380,000

My first choice would be the Silent-Yacht 55. Virtually the entire roof of the boat is covered in solar panels that drive a pair of 30kW electric motors for a top speed of 12 knots and a cruise of 6-8 knots. At cruising speed, Silent-Yachts claim it will run indefinitely as the panels are recharging the batteries as fast as the motors deplete them.

I have a huge passion for solar energy and I love the idea of a silent yacht without sails. My partner is a huge fan of catamarans, so it’s a win-win situation. We’d spend the summer cruising around Croatia, where the plentiful sunshine would charge the batteries.

VanDutch 55

Price: £1,195,000

Second on the list would be a VanDutch 55. It’s a huge open sportscruiser with twin Volvo Penta 900hp diesel engines running through vee drives that give the boat a 37-knot top end. There’s no hard top and not even a radar arch or foredeck rails, so it’s completely uncompromised and has a sexy, timeless look.

The focus is on open-air living, with a huge open cockpit and masses of seating and sunbathing space (despite being 55ft it only sleeps four in two cabins). It would be the perfect day boat for exploring Ibiza, with the odd trip over to Formentera for lunch on the beach before heading back for a night of fun in Ibiza.

Riva Aquarama

Price: £350,000

I would definitely need a classic boat in my fleet so my final choice would be an original Riva Aquarama. This boat is the absolute pinnacle of class and boat design. Designed by the legendary Carlo Riva and built in a factory on the banks of Lake Iseo in Italy, it was built between 1962 and 1996, always out of varnished mahogany and powered by a pair of super smooth Cadillac V8 petrol engines – some were capable of reaching 50 knots!

I’d keep it in Italy, dry-stored indoors when not in use. I can imagine myself swooping into Portofino as the sun is setting, stepping off and enjoying a Bellini cocktail in Portofino’s stunning surroundings, accompanied by Andrea Bocelli playing a live concert in the small town square. Perfection.

Total spend: £2,950,000

