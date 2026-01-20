New Boats at Düsseldorf: Aiata Sunfinder 50

One year on from its debut, Aiata is returning to boot Düsseldorf to unveil its new flagship: the Sunfinder 50, a bold, Med-style evolution

One year on from the launch of its first-ever powerboat, young Turkish brand Aiata is back with a new flagship. Created in collaboration with Finnish designer Jarkko Jämsén as a fast and spacious multi-purpose family boat, modular versatility is again key. But while the original Wayfinder 38 used a four-season pilothouse approach, the emphasis here is very much on expansive, open-deck Med-style living.

This shift in philosophy addresses a different breed of boater—one who prioritises the connection to the water and the social beach club experience over all-weather protection. By stripping back the enclosed cabin in favour of a sleeker, T-top-style architecture, Aiata has opened up the cockpit to create a seamless flow from the helm to the swim platform. It transforms the vessel from a rugged commuter into a sophisticated Mediterranean day-boat that can still handle a weekend’s coastal hop.

While details are extremely limited ahead of the world launch at Düsseldorf, you can expect a second cabin for extra cruising flexibility, plus a separate bathroom and toilet and a larger wet bar sheltered by the roof structure. This layout suggests that despite the Sunfinder moniker, the boat hasn’t sacrificed the practical comforts required for genuine overnighting.

Happily, the flared bow, with its high-capacity dining station and convertible sunpad, will simply be increased in scale on the new boat. The tiltable sunbed above the engines should also make the transition unscathed, taking the day spaces a little bit further aft and providing a prime lounge spot directly over the water.

It’s another promising design from Aiata, and it will be joined in Germany by a 38ft model based on this same Sunfinder concept, signalling the brand’s intent to build a comprehensive, multi-tiered range in record time.

Aiata Sunfinder 50 specifications

LOA: 50ft (15m est)

BEAM: Pending

ENGINES: Twin outboards

TOP SPEED: 45 knots (est)

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: aiataboats.com

