New Boats at Dusseldorf: Highfield ADV9

Dusseldorf will see the world launch of the new ADV9 as Highfield returns to Boot with their latest RIB-style adventure companion

Hot on the heels of Highfield’s first RIB-style 7m ADV model, Boot Dusseldorf will host the world launch of the new ADV9 – and while details remain scarce, the basics look similar to those of the smaller boat.

A narrow slide-on inflatable collar, which sits a good distance above the waterline, steals minimal space from the internal beam leaving more room for guests to enjoy.

And once again, that looks beautifully used with a full U-shaped dinette in the aft cockpit and a drop-down backrest that enables the sunbed to project out over the engine well, while also providing direct access to the swim platforms.

Ahead of that is a transverse galley with an extra drop-down bench seat to add even more dining capacity at the aft end.

Recommended videos for you

Further forward, three helm seats face a tall console which extends into the bow space, creating volume beneath it for the cabin that the smaller boat lacks.

Factor in a claimed 300-mile range, a Category B rating and an optional camper hood with infills and Highfield is touting this boat as an extremely versatile four-berth adventure companion.

Highfield ADV9 specifications

LOA: 29ft 11in (9.12m)

BEAM: 10ft 2in (3.10m)

ENGINES: single/twin outboards up to 600hp

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: highfieldboats.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.