New Boats at Dusseldorf: Marco Polo MP10

Meet the Marco Polo MP10: a rugged new Italian adventure yacht with a military aesthetic, folding terraces, and a clever transformable layout

Would this look or feel any more on trend? With its pilothouse, reverse screen, stepped hull, plumb bow, outboard engines and folding aft terraces, it’s got all the key boxes ticked. And with a name like Marco Polo, you’re right about its market sector too. This is the smaller of two rough-tough new boats from an all-new Italian brand dedicated very keenly to the creation of adventure yachts.

Designed by Roberto Delfanti and constructed by the 3AF Shipyard in Sicily, it comes with a playful quasi-military aesthetic and a very hardworking layout.

Deep, safe walkaround decks orbit a central pilothouse with twin side doors and a good flat rooftop for loading up your toys.

The window of the aft bulkhead hinges up too, enabling the internal furniture to spill out into the external deck, creating either a dining station or a long sunbed at exactly the point where the drop-down bulwarks expand the aft deck and open things up to the water.

And the bow is massively flared, adding some handy forward day space and the promise of extra dryness underway.

Marco Polo MP10 specifications

LOA: 32ft 8in (9.96m)

BEAM: 9ft 11in (3.05m)

ENGINES: Twin 450hp outboards

TOP SPEED: 35 knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: marcopoloadventureyachts.com

