New Boats at Düsseldorf: Mercan Yachting Petra SF-39

The Mercan Yachting Petra SF-39 is a new modular design compact cruiser that will be on show at the Düsseldorf Boat Show this January

Mercan Yachting is a very successful Turkish builder. It exports to 46 countries around the world and, over the last 38 years, has become well known for the creation of active commercial craft that specialise as tour boats, dive boats and sports fishers. It’s easy to see then where the new Petra SF-39 comes in.

Designed to redefine the recreational sports fisher with extra space, comfort and light, it uses a walkaround layout with a beamy aft cockpit, providing all the uncluttered deck space you need for an easy day’s fishing.

The modular design also means you can add pursuit-specific extras like a second helm station and a tuna door.

But the Petra SF-39 is designed as a compact cruiser too, so you also get a galley and dining area tucked away in the shelter of the pilothouse, plus a couple of dedicated cabins and a bathroom down below.

The SF-39 is built on a soft-riding Category B hull for covering long distances at speed in relative comfort through exposed seas. And while the show boat will be equipped with twin Mercury 425hp Verado V10 5.7L outboards, you can flex that too, by opting for twin 400s or 450s instead.

Mercan Yachting Petra SF-39 specifications

LOA: 38ft 3in (11.65m)

BEAM: 12ft 6in (3.82m)

ENGINES: Twin 400-450hp outboards

TOP SPEED: Pending

PRICE: €375,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: mercanyachting.com.tr

