New Boats at Dusseldorf: Santa Severa 42 Sport

The new Santa Severa 42 is an elegant Italian weekender with generous day spaces and high-performance engines, designed for stylish cruising

Indulgent weekenders are what Italian builder, Santa Severa, is all about, and that’s perfectly illustrated by the new 42. Available in three configurations (an Open, a Hard Top or the Sport model with the side windows you see here) this 42-footer only provides one cabin for two people but the day spaces are suitably generous.

Based around a walkaround layout with an open transom, it does a great job of enabling the central island sunbed of the external cockpit to integrate with the two aft-facing loungers beneath the shelter of the hard top.

Ahead of that, a port dinette looks across to a single helm seat and starboard galley, and the bow space provides another subtly integrated sunbed in a very substantially raised foredeck. But that big aft deck is the real hub of the action on this boat, so the uprated shelter of the Sport model’s superstructure looks likely to be a very popular option.

As for the engines, you can spec outboards or IPS drives, each with multiple horsepower configurations for speeds of up to 30 knots, or you can opt for the sterndrive configuration of the Düsseldorf show boat.

Santa Severa 42 Sport specifications

LOA: 42ft 0in (12.80m)

BEAM: 13ft 0in (3.96m)

ENGINES: twin Volvo Penta D4-320

TOP SPEED: 30 knots

PRICE: Pending

CONTACT: santaseverayacht.it

