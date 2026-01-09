New Boats at Dusseldorf: Say Carbon 42 Sport

The Say Carbon 42 Sport is set to debut at Dusseldorf, pairing 50-knot carbon fibre performance with new luxury features for a more versatile ride

This second iteration of the extraordinary SAY 42 is apparently designed to offer “even greater versatility, comfort, and usability” than the original model.

That seems like a sensible move given that the original open 42 was about as focused and uncompromising as it’s possible for a 42-footer to be. With its radically beautiful hard top, fully equipped galley, revised bow layout and extra luxury, the new Sport model certainly does look like a more usable machine with broader appeal to would-be buyers.

That said, it still remains true to the SAY DNA. Built using a carbon fibre epoxy sandwich boat hull structure, it has a draft of 87cm and a dry weight of just 4.5 tonnes, which is truly extraordinary for a boat of this length. And with the option of Volvo Penta V8 6.2L 430s (rather than the standard D4-320s), operating through sterndrives, married up to a Petestep hull with a clever downward-pointing spray rail design, that puts the 50-knot mark well within reach.

As a very light, very stiff and very quick boat, there is of course the potential for some firm impacts, so SAY has helped compensate for that with an extremely fine entry and a set of adjustable impact-mitigation seats. But further aft, the feelgood openness of the deck remains very much intact.

Recommended videos for you

The central dinette backs onto an island sunbed that projects out and through the open transom to a fixed aft platform, making access to the sea extremely simple. And up in the bow, the rigorously flat, extravagantly flared foredeck of the base 42 is replaced here with a more practical raised sun deck, dropped a little beneath the level of the gunwales, with wraparound cushions and a forward-facing bench built into the leading edge of the helm console.

Like the original 42, that’s likely to provide space for a moderately sensible cabin with a fixed double bed for the odd winter away. On a boat that could easily justify their absence, the fact that you get some decent hull windows is also a major bonus. And you can even expect a heads compartment with a loo, a shower and just enough vertical space for standing headroom.

At around €1.25m ex VAT, it’s by no means cheap, but at €700k more than the SAY 32 and €800k less than the range-topping SAY 52, the price looks neatly judged too.

Say Carbon 42 Sport specifications

LOA: 42ft 6in (12.96m)

BEAM: 13ft 1in (3.99m)

ENGINES: twin D4-320s / V8 430s

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: From €1,250,00 ex VAT

CONTACT: saycarbonyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.

Plus you’ll get our quarterly Custom Yachting supplement where we share the last on offer in the superyacht world and at the luxury end of the market. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.