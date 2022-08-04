Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Gulf Craft Majesty 120

Based in the UAE and celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Gulf Craft is a long-established builder of high-end motor yachts which has yet to make much of an impression in western markets.

The new Gulf Craft Majesty 120 might start to change all that, however, with its handsome profile, designed in-house along with the hull naval architecture, and a chic, ultra-modern interior courtesy of Cristiano Gatto.

The 120 is a substantial two-and-a-half-decker with two double VIPs and a pair of twin-berth ensuites on the lower deck, and a wide-body main deck design forward which allows for a generously proportioned owner’s cabin stretching across the yacht’s full beam.

A full-size ten-seat dining table lies dead amidships, close to the galley, with the formal saloon layout easing out into a spacious and well furnished cockpit.

The foredeck seating, thanks to the wide-body design’s elevated forward sidedecks, sits at the same level as the raised wheelhouse, while cutaway bulwarks on both decks maximise the views from both the upper and lower saloon seating.

External relaxation space is in plentiful supply – the foredeck links seamlessly along the port side to the upper deck’s aft seating area, while there is an entire outdoor entertaining space complete with hot tub up on the sun deck, shaded by a fixed hard top.

At two metres, the Gulf Craft Majesty 120’s draught has been kept within the limits of some of the world’s most desirable and vulnerable cruising grounds, from the fabled Bahamas to the coral lagoons of the Indian Ocean.

The choice of engines also speaks of her builder’s global outlook – they say wherever you find Coke on sale, you can get a fuel filter for a Caterpillar.

Gulf Craft Majesty 120 specification

LOA: 121ft 8in (37.00m)

Beam: 26ft 6in (8.10m)

Engines: Twin 2,400hp Caterpillar C32B

Top speed: 18 knots

Starting price: Available on application