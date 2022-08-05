Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Numarine 22XP

Securing its spot at the entry point to Numarine’s fleet of long-distance explorer yachts, the new Numarine 22XP retains all the key features that make the larger boats so effective.

In spite of its relatively modest length, the Numarine 22XP comes with a choice of displacement and semi-displacement hulls, plus vast internal volume, a spacious flybridge and class-leading natural light, thanks to Numarine’s famously oversized geometric windows.

The new ‘baby’ Numarine also provides the space for a full-beam owner’s cabin with its own private staircase, plus three ensuite cabins for guests and a compact crew quarters aft.

Designed to provide similar features to the Numarine 26XP, with authentic passage-making ability in a more manageable size of yacht, the Numarine 22XP is capable of cruising 1,500nm at around eight knots.

And that’s clearly a very popular concept. Numarine has already received five confirmed orders, despite the fact the boat has yet to be formally launched.

Numarine 22XP specifications

LOA: 74ft 2in (22.60m)

Beam: 19ft 8in (6.00m)

Engines: Twin Cummins 425hp to twin MAN V8 1200s

Top speed: 13 knots

Starting price: Available on application