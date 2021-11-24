Numarine 37XP yacht tour: This €13m explorer has its own sauna and gym

At this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae took the chance to look inside the Turkish-built Numarine 37XP superyacht.

This is the 37m version of the Numarine explorer range, built from a steel hull and GRP superstructure, and it is designed for long-range cruising with an enormous amount of volume and in a great deal of comfort.

Its full displacement hull is powered by a pair of 800hp engines for a top speed of 12 knots, but dial that back to 8 knots and you’re looking at a maximum cruising range of around 6,000nm, thanks to a 52-tonne fuel capacity.

The first thing you notice when you step on board the Numarine 37XP is the beach club, which is accessed via the folding transom that folds down to reveal a sea level terrace shaded by a canopy and boasting a bar, water toys and much more besides.

Moving further forward, there is a proper sauna between the beach club and the engineroom – which is a very special feature, even on a yacht of such lofty dimensions.

The engine room itself offers full standing headroom and houses water makers, stabilisers and no less than three Victron generators to keep everything ticking over nicely.

Enjoy the tour…

Numarine 37XP specification

LOA: 121’11” / 37.17m

LWL: 115’4″ / 35.16m

Beam: 26’3″ / 8.00m

Draft: 8’11” / 2.71m

Displacement: 300 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 51,000 litres

Engines: Twin 800hp CAT

Top speed: 12 knots

Cruising speed: 8 knots

Cruising range: 6,000nm

Interior volume: 345GT

Price: €12,800,000