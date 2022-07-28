Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Otam 58 GTS

Based by the sea in Sestri Ponente, near Genoa – and very handy for the airport – Otam makes big statements in small numbers.

The new GTS version of the shipyard’s popular Otam 58 joins the Open and Hard Top models and boasts a re-style by BG Design that features a wraparound windscreen and a fixed hard top, to keep the 55-knot breeze out and the sun off.

Huge quantities of horsepower and Arneson surface drives combine with high-tech construction in Aramat – a Kevlar-glass composite – and vinylester resin, to form a light, stiff, no-nonsense structure created with the sole purpose of going as fast as possible, while offering a reasonably comfortable ride, without coming apart.

Hull design is by Umberto Tagliavini, whose association with Otam goes back decades. The basic concept is true to the yard’s roots as a fitter-out of Magnums and licence-builder of Cigarettes – the Otam 58 GTS is essentially an American muscleboat with German diesels and an Italian twist.

As far as its design goes, the last 20 years never happened. Up on deck there is a sunpad at the stern, and a bathing platform, and a long, thrusting foredeck with never a cushion to be seen. The cockpit can offer a bar, a corner sofa and a dining table.

Down below, you’ll find two ensuite double cabins and an open-plan galley, plus a small third cabin, also ensuite, for spare guests or crew.

All Otams are built to order, with a high level of customisation on offer. These are high-performance machines for customers who know what they want, built by a yard that completely understands.

Fun fact: the Otam 58 GTS has four concealed engineroom air intakes – two in the hard top and two in the foredeck.

Otam 58 GTS specification

LOA: 55ft 2in (16.80m)

Beam: 15ft 4in (4.68m)

Engines: Twin 1,825hp MTU 2000

Top speed: 55 knots

Starting price: Available on application