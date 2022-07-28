Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Riva 76 Bahamas Super

Based on the Perseo 76 hull, this new Riva 76 Bahamas Super has a classic retro appeal combined in the cleverest of ways with some pretty cutting-edge thinking.

It was the Riva 88 Florida that first introduced to a breathless world Riva’s cool powered hard top, which shelters the helm and cockpit, but can then swing across to cover the foredeck seating in a single smooth movement. It gets another outing here.

That might be reason enough to put the new Riva 76 Bahamas Super on your shortlist, but there’s more. Two engine options are available, from 1,550s up to 1,800s, mounted under the cockpit and driving traditional straight prop shafts via V-drive transmissions, for a maximum speed of 37 knots. With the 1,550s the expectation is 32.

The hull is finished in a glossy Shark Grey with ‘Bright Black’ accents and the redesigned hull glazing gives the new model a distinctive look while providing the lower deck accommodation with as much daylight as it can handle.

Offered with a three-cabin layout, the Riva 76 Bahamas Super has its owner’s cabin amidships, a double VIP suite in the bows, and a starboard guest twin adjoining the third head.

A sliding door allows the galley, also to starboard, to be concealed from view, opposite the secluded lower seating area.

Out on deck, the main seating is on the same level as the helm, a sociable arrangement with a long dining table to starboard and a bar and chaise longue to port, while the high sides and wraparound windscreen will provide a great sense of security while under way.

For sunbathing there is the pad in the cockpit, along with further sociable aft-facing seating.

Riva 76 Bahamas Super specification

LOA: 76ft 3in (23.25m)

Beam: 18ft 10in (5.75m)

Engines: Twin 1,550hp or 1,800hp MAN V12

Top speed: 37 knots

Starting price: Available on application