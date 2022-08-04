Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Sessa F47

The successful Sessa F47 flybridge cruiser wasn’t broke, so they haven’t tried to fix it. But its restyle does include the obligatory jagged slash of hull windows and a remarkable swoop of flybridge moulding that makes it unmistakably the latest model.

Design has been sharpened up throughout, with a few more right angles where there used to be curves, and the internal colour scheme is new, but the essentials of this accomplished and capable family boat remain unchanged.

So on the main deck we find a neat cockpit with a folding table, and a busy saloon area lit up by huge windows. This has stowage space and the galley along the port side, a sofa to starboard behind a helm station with a double bench seat.

Down below there are two double guest twins, a roomy ensuite owner’s cabin in the bows, and a second head on the starboard side. The starboard guest cabin has beds that slide together to make a decent double, plus ensuite access to the day head.

There is some padding on the foredeck, but the main outdoor relaxation area is up top, where the spacious flybridge can offer both seating and lounging space, as well as a folding table at the aft sofa for elevated evening meals.

The cockpit is effectively sheltered by the long flybridge overhang, and the bathing platform is fixed. Six hull colours are available, from Cosmic Blue to Metallic Gold, or naked white gelcoat if you prefer.

Engine options are all from Volvo’s D-6 IPS offering, up to a maximum of 480hp per side. The yard has not yet released speed figures for the Sessa F47, but if it comes out at its design weight it should be good for 30 knots or thereabouts with the biggest motors.

Sessa F47 specification

LOA: 46ft 10in (14.27m)

Beam: 14ft 4in (4.39m)

Engines: Twin VolvoD6- IPS up to 960hp

Top speed: 30 knots+

Starting price: €770,000