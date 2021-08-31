Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Sessa C47

Although it’s based on the easily driven, medium-V hull of Sessa’s best-selling C44, a stylish and capable hardtop cruiser, a great deal more effort has gone into turning it into the new Sessa C47 flybridge model than fitting a pair of sliding cockpit doors.

It is a completely different beast from its predecessor. A roomy deckhouse with a galley-up layout, and three cabins down below, are intended to provide the broadest possible appeal to the cruising family.

Big side windows in both hull and superstructure ensure that light penetrates the darkest recesses, and sharp modern styling will give it an edge in any marina.

There are six berths down below, in two double cabins amidships, and an owner’s cabin with an ensuite head up in the bow. The starboard cabin is also provided with ensuite access to the day head.

Up on deck, huge windows and a sliding glass sunroof make the best of the sunlight. In a compact saloon a four-seat dinette faces a useful L-shaped galley over to starboard, while a flatscreen TV rises out of the cabinet on the port side, facing the settee.

Outside, a long overhang provides some shelter for the cockpit, which has a good-sized folding table and a bar as well as an aft bench seat. Secure side deck access and deep gunwales should make moving around on deck reasonably safe.

The hydraulic aft platform is of truly generous proportions – this is where the C47’s extra length comes from. No fewer than six exterior paint schemes are available, or if you prefer you can just have pure white gelcoat.

The three twin-engine options available are all iterations of Volvo’s straight-six, 5-5-litre D6 IPS, the largest of which will give the Sessa C47 a useful turn of speed – some 33 knots, according to the shipyard’s best estimate.

Sessa C47 specification

LOA: 46ft 10in (14.3m)

Beam: 14ft 5in (4.4m)

Engines: Twin Volvo 380hp-480hp IPS500-650

Top speed: 33 knots

Starting price: €610,000 (ex. VAT)