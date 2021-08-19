Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Astondoa AS5

Following on from Astondoa’s smart 82ft AS8, the shipyard has introduced a second model in its high-end AS range, the AS5.

With its cool and modern interior décor and smart external detailing, its aesthetics are inspired, apparently, by automotive design.

The deck saloon of the new Astondoa AS5 has a rational and spacious right-angled layout, with a large sofa on the starboard side of the raised middle section, and a U-shaped dinette to port with a folding table.

The galley is aft on the port side, communicating easily with both the dinette and the versatile cockpit seating, with its corner sofas and paired tables.

Outside, there is a useful seating and sunbathing area on the foredeck, and further seating and another dinette up on the flybridge, which comes with the option of a fixed hardtop.

Fold-down bulwarks either side of the very cool-looking glass transom, meanwhile, significantly enhance the possibilities on the aft platform.

Lower-deck accommodation is centred on a midships owner’s cabin with big rectangular windows, and a spacious VIP ensuite in the bows. The shipyard is happy to customise, however, and offers a variety of different lower-deck layouts.

The Astondoa AS5 also comes with an intriguing choice of power options. A pair of Volvo’s 725hp, 10.8-litre D11s on shaft drives are just the sort of installation you might expect on a yacht of this class, but Astondoa also offer them in with IPS drives.

And for more power there is the 800hp alternative, courtesy of MAN’s slightly torquier but slightly heavier 12.4-litre straight sixes.

Astondoa AS5 specification

LOA: 57ft 0in (17.3m)

Beam: 16ft 2in (4.9m)

Engines: Twin Volvo or MAN 725hp-800hp

Top speed: TBC

Starting price: TBC