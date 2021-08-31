Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Sunreef 60 Power

The thing about catamarans is that while they’re often jolly wide on deck, they can be jolly narrow down below, so you end up paying for the vast open prairies of the saloon with coffin-like sleeping arrangements in the hulls.

On the new Sunreef 60 Power, though, the structure is voluminous enough to allow the space under the main deck to be pressed into service in the cabins, with the bedheads inboard, and standing headroom in the hulls themselves.

So not only is there a saloon the size of a typical 80- or 90-fters, a flybridge to match, as well as really wide and safe sidedecks, but the sleeping arrangements don’t look bad at all.

The main deck is truly impressive. With windows all round and step-free access between the cockpit and interior, the sense of space is stupendous.

There is a choice of layouts on all decks, but on the first Sunreef 60 Power the galley is set forward on the starboard side of the main deck, opposite the helm, with seating and dining areas arranged down the sides to maximise the impact of the generous floor area.

Companionways lead downstairs from each side. The cockpit is similarly enormous, with steps each side leading down to the water and a hydraulic platform for the tender.

The flybridge, meanwhile, can seat ten for lunch beneath that full-size hardtop, with room for several more sprawled artistically on the sunpads, or posed elegantly in the optional hot tub. There is more seating, and another table, on the foredeck.

Down in the hulls there is also a choice of layouts, which include a downstairs galley and either four, five or six cabins, plus a pair in the bows for crew.

Engines of up to 850hp a side can be installed, which should give the Sunreef 60 Power a very decent turn of speed, and with a maximum fuel capacity of 2,200 gallons (10,000-lt) its cruising range won’t be too shabby either.

The Sunreef 60 Power also comes in an ‘Eco’ version, which looks to be covered from top to bottom with photo-voltaic cells. There’s certainly no shortage of surface area, so the idea makes a lot of sense.

Sunreef 60 Power specification

LOA: 60ft 0in (18.3m)

Beam: 35ft 1in (10.7m)

Engines: Twin 300hp – 850hp

Top speed: TBC

Starting price: TBC