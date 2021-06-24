The La Rochelle-based Fountaine-Pajot yard has slowly but surely built itself an impressive range of stylish power catamarans. Now this new 65ft flagship, the Fountaine-Pajot Power 67 takes it to an entirely different level.

The Fountaine-Pajot Power 67 is on a scale of both physical stature and luxury that we haven’t witnessed from the brand before and puts it on a collision course not only with the more opulent powercats on the market but traditional monohulls too.

The Fountaine-Pajot Power 67 inherently possesses qualities that customers are looking for in a boat of this size. Stability, volume and ocean-gobbling range all come as standard on a catamaran and when you have over 30ft of beam to play with there is some serious fun to be had.

Of course the cabins are huge and all get private bathrooms, and the saloon is enormously wide and pumped full of natural light but it’s the hot tub built into the port side section of the foredeck that adds true superyacht sparkle. It is a cost option but with direct access to the owner’s cabin forward in the starboard hull, it would appear to be worth the extra outlay.

The saloon makes the very most of the boat’s width and covers all of 40sqm. It features an enormous L-shaped galley with a central island (you can opt for a bar up here if you choose the galley-down layout), an equally spacious dinette and central door forward that allows direct access to that impressively palatial foredeck.

Interestingly, Fountaine-Pajot has opted not to fit pods – a departure from the mid-range models in its line-up – but with straight shafts and the uprated twin 435hp Volvos, the Fountaine-Pajot Power 67 will cover 1,700nm at cruising speed thanks to a whopping 4,000-litre fuel capacity.

Fountaine-Pajot Power 67 specifications

LOA: 64ft 6in (19.7m)

Beam: 32ft 3in (9.84m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta 300/480hp

Top speed: 25 knots

Price from: €2.8m inc VAT