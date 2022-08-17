Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2022: Fiart P54

The Fiart P54 name may not be terribly familiar – it’s an Italian acronym for ‘factories for the application of thermo-hardening resins’ – but a start date of 1960 makes Fiart a pretty early adopter of the new-fangled boatbuilding material. The company is based in Baia, near Naples.

Designed inside and out by Stephano Pastrovich, the new Fiart P54 is a true head-turner in a competitive sector, with dramatic styling, plenty of horsepower and a lively turn of speed.

Outdoor seating is arranged in a secure central area for use when under way, and a lower lounging area aft when at anchor.

The 54’s lack of sidedecks might raise a few eyebrows, but the walk-through windscreen is a practical alternative, even if fender-management might require some creative lateral thinking.

The forward table can be lowered to create a large padded ‘pool’ in the bow which actually looks a lot of fun.

The stern tender garage and the hydraulic aft platform, which is formed from the fold-down transom, are supplied as standard. The roll bar can be fitted with a fixed hardtop as an extra.

The interior is intriguing. Open plan bathrooms are the order of the day in the midships owner’s suite and the forward VIP cabin – there are separate stalls for the shower and WC, obviously.

In the three-cabin layout the forward area is divided into two by a system of sliding wardrobes, giving a small double to port and a smaller twin with bunk berths on the starboard side, which share a head compartment in the bows.

In both layouts the forward and midships areas sit either side of a sleek central seating area, with a galley and a day head.

Fiart P54 specification

LOA: 54ft 7in (16.65m)

Beam: 16ft 9in (5.10m)

Engines: 2 x 725hp Volvo IPS 950

Top speed: 39 knots

Starting price: Available on application