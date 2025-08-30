New boats at Cannes Yachting Festival: Absolute Navetta 62

Bridging classic trawler practicality with cutting-edge design, Absolute's new Navetta 62 delivers a voluminous, light-filled yacht that’s as distinctive as it is functional

Volume, cruising practicality and aesthetic loveliness rarely go hand-in-hand but if that’s what you’re after, the Absolute stand in Cannes Boat Show is a great place to look.

The celebrated Piacenza-based builder is set to launch its new Absolute Navetta 62 – a three-cabin, three-bathroom trawler-style design that puts big internal space, easy on board movement and plentiful storage at the heart of things. But it couples that with established Absolute design cues, like masses of superstructure glazing, huge diamond-shaped hull windows, cut-out bulwarks, a reverse transom and glass balustrades to bring the classical trawler style bang up to date.

It’s a great looking (and extremely distinctive) boat, and with its upright superstructure, a beamy flybridge that extends out over the side decks and modular outdoor furniture that can be arranged however you choose, there’s all kinds of space to play with and all kinds of ways to tailor that to your needs.

The single-level teak-lined flybridge provides a casual aft lounge, a central dining station and wet bar and a forward end that treats the redesigned helm to plenty of low-level companion seating. The hardtop comes with either an opening sunroof or a set of photovoltaic panels, and if you head down to the bow, the forward lounging space gets an extra dose of style thanks to a striking cantilevered sunbed that extends beyond its base and is augmented with subtle ambient underlighting.

The cockpit backs all of that up with a pair of facing modular benches, an electrically operated awning and a wet bar with third helm. The saloon also looks engagingly different. It features an aft galley and dining area and a slightly angled forward dinette. The helm might be a shade lonely but with those floor-to-ceiling windows and cutaway bulwarks, light and views should be some of the strongest in the sector.

The Absolute way of doing things is in full view down below too. The owner’s cabin, for instance, is positioned forward with the ensuite facilities in the forepeak. That frees up the broader part of the bow for a forward-facing king-size bed and the option of additional cabinets or an intimate seating area beneath the big port window.

The full-beam VIP cabin amidships is designed to feel like a second master suite, thanks to its king-size bed, walk-in wardrobe and elegant bathroom. And there’s also a twin cabin with 190cm of headroom, as well as the option of an ensuite crew cabin aft with one or two additional berths.

Absolute Navetta 62 specifications

LOA: 61ft 3in (18.68m)

BEAM: 17ft 7in (5.36m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo IPS-1200s or 1350s

TOP SPEED: 29 knots

PRICE: from £1.98M ex VAT

CONTACT: www.absoluteyachts.com

