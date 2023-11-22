Nimbus W11 yacht tour: Super stylish Scandi weekender with loads of clever ideas

Reporting from the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Nimbus W11, which was making its global debut...

Nimbus has taken a while to develop the Weekender version of its original 40ft Nimbus T11 but it has used that time to good effect, creating a boat that is more practical, more versatile and even more appealing than the fast but focused Tender version.

Launched simultaneously at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival and Southampton Boat Show, the Nimbus W11 is a boat that will be just as happy on the Côte d’Azur as it will in our more northern climes.

The starting point is the same efficient-running twin-stepped hull, but a new deck moulding not only creates more space and headroom down below but also a more user-friendly cockpit.

Key to that is an asymmetric layout with a wide deck-level walkway along the starboard side but only a vestigial sidedeck to port. This frees up space in the cockpit for a much larger and more sociable C-shaped seating/dining area along the port side with a folding backrest that converts the rear bench into a full-length sunpad.

Opposite this is a proper outdoor galley (rather than the T11’s smaller wetbar) with a two-ring burner, sink and multiple drawers for cutlery, crockery, glass and cookware plus two additional fridges in the base of the navigator’s bench.

Article continues below…

However, our favourite feature is the drop- down storage panel at the back of the hardtop containing canopies that zip into place around it and turn the cockpit into a temporary wheelhouse.

That raised foredeck makes for a brighter, more spacious cabin down below with a permanent double berth forward, a bigger heads compartment with a separate toilet/shower cubicle and a second compact mid-cabin under the cockpit that would suffice for a kid’s cabin or occasional overnighting for adults; it’s a very handy overflow space.

As ever, the build quality, practical detailing and ergonomics look spot on. Neat touches like retaining clips on the inside of fender bins for the lines, filler caps recessed into the side decks so spills don’t stain the decks, and fold-out foot rests for both helm seats, add to the sense of this being a boat designed and built by fellow enthusiasts.

Both show boats were equipped with twin outboard engines but a diesel inboard option is on the way too.

Enjoy the tour…

Nimbus W11 specifications

LOA: 40ft 7in (12.4m)

Beam: 11ft 4in (3.46m)

Engines: 2 x 400hp Mercury V10 outboard

Top speed: 40+ knots

Fuel capacity: 850L / 224.5 US gal

Starting price: €600,000 (ex. VAT)