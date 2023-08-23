Virtue V10 yacht tour: 50-knot Axopar rival with a 6-week lead time

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY's Alex Smith takes us on a full tour of the Virtue V10...

The Virtue V10 made waves at the recent Palma Boat Show with its intriguing design and features that set it apart in the highly competitive dayboat market.

At first glance, its sleek profile, distinctive plum bow, and T-top give it an air of familiarity similar to fast Nordic weekender models like Saxdor and Axopar. However, the Virtue V10 aims to carve its own niche by offering several distinguishing elements.

Hailing from Poland, the Virtue V10 boasts exceptional build quality, crafted with vinylester resins and vacuum infusion techniques.

One of the most notable features of the boat is its hull design. The unique Petestep hull, originally introduced over a decade ago on a Yamarin sportscruiser, has evolved over time.

The hull incorporates angled and aggressive spray rails that channel water downwards and aft. This innovative design concept aims to provide a cushioned and efficient ride, especially during re-entry from waves.

Powering the Virtue V10 are twin 250hp Honda outboard engines, capable of propelling the boat to around 50 knots. The boat can also be equipped with a single 250 to 300hp engines or even a pair of Evoy electric outboards, ideal for environmentally conscious boaters.

The Virtue V10’s layout is both functional and flexible. It features a spacious central cockpit with drop-down bulwarks on each side, expanding the space for relaxation.

The transverse wet bar offers convenience, and the sunbeds on the bow are adjustable, creating an expansive sunbathing area. The helm station, featuring carbon fibre detailing and impact-mitigating seats, exudes a high-performance feel.

Below deck, the Virtue V10 offers a comfortable sleeping area with adequate headroom. Although not equipped with a shower by default, the option to convert the compartment into a wet room is available.

While the Virtue V10 draws aesthetic inspiration from existing models, what sets it apart is attention to detail, build quality, and that unique hull design, which we plan to put to the test on a Marbella sea trial.

In the meantime, enjoy the tour…

Virtue V10 specifications

LOA: 32ft 8in / 9.95m

Beam: 9ft 6in / 2.9m

Engines: 2 x 250hp Honda V-TEC outboards

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: €221,000 (ex. VAT)