Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Swan Shadow

It must be slightly galling to be one of sailing’s pre-eminent brands when all everyone seems to want to is go haring around on fast motor boats.

Still, if you can’t beat em, design a drop-dead gorgeous chase boat and wait for the world to come flocking. As they surely will.

This is not your average walkaround boat. The aggressive and extremely capable-looking Swan Shadow was designed by Jarkko Jamsen, who previously collaborated on the successful ClubSwan 50 for the Finnish yard.

His powerboat concept marries a beamy, 20-degree deep-V, two-step hull to a triple outboard installation, with the motors set neatly into the aft overhang so they look like part of the deck furniture.

Article continues below…

Flexibility is key to the Swan Shadow concept. For a start, the platform goes up as well as down, to serve as both passerelle and swimming platform.

Then there is a versatile, bolt-on choice of deck layouts in the area aft of the helm station which includes sunbeds, sofas, tables, a bar and extra seating. Four different lengths and styles of hardtop are available, to suit your chosen configuration.

And that’s not all – the hardtop can be mounted on telescopic pillars, while moveable glass panels can be deployed to provide a sheltered cabin – useful, perhaps, if the boat is required for limousine tender duties.

For overnight accommodation there is a comfortable-looking double ensuite beneath the foredeck, which according to the shipyard is fitted out in a cool, high-quality Scandinavian style that is typical of Swan sailboats.

That excellent forward cockpit can be sacrificed, if you really must, to provide a crew cabin.

Construction is a substantial foam-cored and vacuum-infused multi-axial E-glass laminate.

Given the illustrious badge that the SwanShadow wears, we can expect it to look even better up close than it does in the pictures.

Swan Shadow specification

LOA: 43ft 5in (13.2m)

Beam: 14ft 1in (4.3m)

Engines: Triple outboards 225hp – 350hp

Top speed: 55 knots

Starting price: €371,900