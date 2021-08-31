Countdown to Cannes Yachting Festival 2021: Swan Shadow

It must be slightly galling to be one of sailing’s pre-eminent brands when all everyone seems to want to is go haring around on fast motor boats.
Still, if you can’t beat em, design a drop-dead gorgeous chase boat and wait for the world to come flocking. As they surely will.
This is not your average walkaround boat. The aggressive and extremely capable-looking Swan Shadow was designed by Jarkko Jamsen, who previously collaborated on the successful ClubSwan 50 for the Finnish yard.
His powerboat concept marries a beamy, 20-degree deep-V, two-step hull to a triple outboard installation, with the motors set neatly into the aft overhang so they look like part of the deck furniture.
Flexibility is key to the Swan Shadow concept. For a start, the platform goes up as well as down, to serve as both passerelle and swimming platform.
Then there is a versatile, bolt-on choice of deck layouts in the area aft of the helm station which includes sunbeds, sofas, tables, a bar and extra seating. Four different lengths and styles of hardtop are available, to suit your chosen configuration.
And that’s not all – the hardtop can be mounted on telescopic pillars, while moveable glass panels can be deployed to provide a sheltered cabin – useful, perhaps, if the boat is required for limousine tender duties.
For overnight accommodation there is a comfortable-looking double ensuite beneath the foredeck, which according to the shipyard is fitted out in a cool, high-quality Scandinavian style that is typical of Swan sailboats.
That excellent forward cockpit can be sacrificed, if you really must, to provide a crew cabin.
Construction is a substantial foam-cored and vacuum-infused multi-axial E-glass laminate.
Given the illustrious badge that the SwanShadow wears, we can expect it to look even better up close than it does in the pictures.
Swan Shadow specification
LOA: 43ft 5in (13.2m)
Beam: 14ft 1in (4.3m)
Engines: Triple outboards 225hp – 350hp
Top speed: 55 knots
Starting price: €371,900