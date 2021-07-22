Rustler R41: British sailing brand to launch first motor yacht

British sailing yacht builder Rustler has commissioned its first motoryacht design from Tony Castro’s studio.

The idea of Rustler embarking on a motoryacht project has been gestating for a long while and what is now nearing sign off is the Rustler R41, a motorcruiser that reflects the same timeless styling, all-weather seakeeping and sound-build characteristics of the sailboats that Rustler has built its reputation on over the past 50 years.

Essentially this sort of motorboat is best categorised as a hardtop express, given the superstructure, deep-vee hull and twin engines.

But at the same time the exterior vibe is ever-so-slightly retro, given the higher foredeck, the coachroof overhang of the cockpit, and that sweeping sheer, which immediately takes any definition closer to a modern European interpretation of a lobster yacht, although Castro prefers to call it as the perfect ‘gentleman’s launch’.

The main-deck accommodation is conventional enough. The cockpit provides for a wet-bar and L-seating on the stern quarters. Aft-deck doors lead to a small main saloon, with booth seating and bridge area addressed by pilot and co-pilot seats. While down below finds two cabins, which will accommodate up to four.

The owner’s cabin is in the bow with an aft-facing double berth. Then there’s another aft with an athwartships double running beneath the cockpit sole. Plus there’s a shared heads compartment that includes a large separate shower stall.

The Rustler R41 is proposed with twin 320hp Yanmars and sterndrives as standard, which should deliver a top speed of around 35 knots and a fast cruise of around 25 knots.

Despite the ‘almost classic’ exterior, Rustler R41 interiors are open to interpretation. The big difference between a mainstream production boat and a semi-custom project built by the likes of Rustler is the flexibility to indulge owners’ tastes.

Rustler director Adrian Jones says its sailboat customers have always been actively encouraged to visit their boats in build as often as they like, and their motoryacht clients will be treated no differently.

Ultimately it is about engaging fully with the client so that they get what they want rather than someone else’s compromises off-the-shelf. The yard will always do its best to accommodate all tastes, whether traditional half-panelling or thoroughly modern schemes.

An average sail-away price for the Rustler R41 is expected to be around the £828,000 (inc. VAT) mark, but obviously the final sail-away bill will depend on the degree of customisation required and any further ticks on the extras menu.

Construction of the first Rustler R41 is hoped to begin early next year with a view to a world premiere at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show.

While the first boat is likely to take six months to build, Falmouth, Cornwall-based Rustler expects to complete subsequent boats every four months.

Rustler R41 specifications

LOA: 12.50m / 41ft

Beam: 4.00m / 13ft 4in

Draft: 0.64m / 2ft 4in

Water capacity: 300 litres / 66 gallons

Fuel capacity: 1,200 litres / 265 gallons

Cruising speed: 25 knots

Top speed: 35 knots

Starting price: £690,000 (ex. VAT)