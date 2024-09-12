New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Greenline 45 Fly

Much of the Greenline 45 Fly’s appeal comes down to its clever design and packaging – it looks good inside and out with a lovely bright saloon and aft galley on the main deck and three good cabins below with exceptional levels of natural light, especially in the forward VIP.

There’s also some smart thinking on the engineering side with a wide range of Yanmar or Volvo engines to choose from and the option for varying degrees of electric hybrid power. Even the base boat comes with a li-ion battery pack plus an inverter and solar panels on the saloon roof to give you mains power at anchor without the need for a noisy, smelly generator.

We haven’t yet sea trialled the Greenline 45 Fly to see how it performs but the example at the show has the biggest option of 480hp Yanmars so we’re hoping for good things on that front too.

Keep an eye out for a full test report soon.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

Greenline 45 Fly specifications:

LOA: 47ft 4in (14.43m)

Beam: 14ft 8in (4.5m)

Top speed: Up to 30 knots

Engines: Twin Yanmar or Volvo diesel or hybrid electric drive up to 480hp

Price: €1,042,066 ex VAT

Contact details: www.greenlineyachts.co.uk

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.