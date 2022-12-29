Palm Beach International Boat show (23-26 March 2023) is one of America's biggest boat shows, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of hotels near the Palm Beach International Boat Show at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the distance from Palm Beach Boat Show.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period, but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Hotels near Palm Beach Boat Show : Premium

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Stunning ocean front location, this 5 star hotel features luxury rooms, two swimming pools, a spa, great dining experiences and wonderful sea views. Sometimes hosts business events.

Distance to show: 22 mins by car

The Breakers Palm Beach

Located on half a mile of private beach, this sprawling luxury hotel features 4 heated pools, an on site spa and even 2 championship golf courses. Most rooms have wonderful views but a few overlook a parking lot.

Distance to show: 23 ins by car, 23 mins walking

The Ben, Autograph Collection

Recently opened elegant hotel in a great location. Spacious well appointed rooms. There’s an outdoor pool and fitness centre and popular roof top bar. Close to a great beach. Pool area can get a little crowded.

Distance to show: 5 mins walking

Hotels near Palm Beach Boat Show : Mid Range

Hyatt Place West Palm Beach

Conveniently located for the international airport, yet just a mile from the beach. Nicely presented comfortable rooms, fitness centre and hot tub. Some disturbance from construction work nearby.

Distance to show: 15 mins by car, 16 mins walking

Palm Beach Hotel Condo Studio

Lovely studio in an elegant 1920s building with a restaurant and garden with an outdoor pool open all year round. Possibly a little quiet for some.

Distance to show: 19 mins by car, 19 mins walking

Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Palm Beach

Great location on the Intracoastal Waterway and across the street from the beach with art galleries, museums and boutique shops close by. Very nice rooms and a super pool area. Some rooms in need of a little refurbishment.

Distance to show: 20 mins by car

Hotels near Palm Beach Boat Show : Budget

Mango Inn Bed and Breakfast

Charming property with pretty gardens. Rooms welcoming and attractive. Very nice private pool area and just a 10 minute walk to the beach. Lacks the atmosphere of a larger hotel.

Distance to show: 19 mins by car

Travel Inn of Riviera Beach

7 miles out of Palm Beach this motel is super value for money with clean, spacious rooms, parking, microwave and fridge. Close to beach, shops and entertainment. Air con a little loud.

Distance to show: 15 mins by car

