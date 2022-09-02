While the twin-hulled Aquila 44 is the smallest of the three Yacht Line craft, its credentials as a comfortable long-distance cruiser are impressive.

With a beam of 21ft 6in, the Aquila 44 is nearly 50% as wide as it is long, and that enables it to incorporate a walkaround layout with wide side decks, without restricting the open-plan design of its beamy saloon.

At the aft end of that space, a well-placed galley, with retractable partition and fold-out bar, makes excellent use of the threshold between the saloon and the cockpit.

And with a convertible saloon dinette, plus three ensuite double cabins, there’s ample space to sleep up to eight.

Article continues below…

Up top, the big flybridge provides a central ‘Summer Kitchen’, a large aft dinette and a central helm with wraparound seating.

And unusual though it might seem, the forward stairway is a major asset for docking.

Aquila 44 specifications

LOA: 44ft 11in (13.44m)

Beam: 21ft 6in (6.56m)

Engines: Twin Volvo D4 230-320s on V-drives

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: £1,182,697 (inc. VAT)