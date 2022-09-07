Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Galeon 510 Sky Deck

The Galeon 510 Sky Deck is based squarely on the award-winning 500 Fly. Alex Smith explains why it's worth a closer look at SIBS 2022…

It takes the same hull and lower deck arrangements and then modifies the upper deck to upgrade the style, drop the centre of gravity and sharpen up the handling.

The flybridge is of course reduced in size but it still has room for wraparound bench seats and a pair of loungers on either side of the central helm.

And the shifting of the fly deck aft also frees up the space for a huge glass sunroof above the lower helm.

You also get a convertible bow and six-berth accommodation but it’s the aft cockpit of the Galeon 510 Sky Deck that really makes the difference.

You can spec it with a full-sized tender garage beneath a sunpad; with an L-shaped sofa and crew cabin; or with an innovative spinning ‘roto-seat’.

In all cases, drop-down bulwarks enable you to expand the beam to 6m, with an outward facing settee on one side and a superb alfresco bar on the other.

Galeon 510 Sky Deck specifications

LOA: 47ft 4in (14.44m)

Beam: 14ft 8in (6m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D8-600s

Top speed: 31 knots

Starting price: £1,020,000 (ex. VAT)