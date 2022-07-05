Princess F50 yacht tour: £1m flybridge shows what Princess does best

Alex Smith reports from the 2022 British Motor Yacht Show, taking us on a full tour of the Princess F50 flybridge yacht...
The Princess Yachts fleet has been in a state of flux lately – it’s a very exciting time for Princess fans.
We’ve seen the addition of the X-Class right at the very pinnacle, a superyacht-influenced expedition style model with vertical sides, clever deck layouts and huge internal volume.
At the other end of the spectrum we’ve seen the R-Class sportsboats with F1 technology, active foiling and carbonfibre construction.
However, Princess has a long heritage of building mid-sized flybridge cruisers, and the Princess F50 is an example of exactly that.
If you compare the Princess F50 to the Princess V50, which we were able to do at the recent British Motor Yacht Show, you’ll immediately start to see the differences.
The Princess F50 is 26cms wider and seven tons heavier, but it really doesn’t look as though it carries that extra bulk, that extra beam or that extra weight.
Given that it offers three decks that operate so effectively, and given that this is such a spacious, sociable and well proven boat, and given that it’s actually also very stylish and a very credible performer, it’s very easy to see how Princess Yachts has formed such a powerful reputation for the quality of its mid-sized flybridge cruisers.
Enjoy the tour…
Princess F50 specifications
LOA: 51ft (15.5m)
Beam: 14ft 3in (4.34m)
Draft: 4ft 1in (1.25m)
Displacement (approx): 23.2 tonnes / 51,147lbs
Engines: Twin 600hp Volvo Penta IPS800
Fuel capacity: 407 gal / 1,850L
Water capacity: 90 gal / 410L
Top speed: 34 knots
Range: 250nm
CE category: B
Starting price: £1,056,000 (inc. VAT)
Price as shown: £1,400,000 (inc. VAT)