Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Iron Boats 767

Being the second largest of the four models in the fleet, the Iron Boats 767 is a great showcase for this new Scandinavian brand.

Designed as “a unique concept in hybrid RIB/sportsboat design”, it uses a low-slung D-shaped fender to drop the centre of gravity and add protection without the internal volume penalty incurred by a traditional air-filled RIB collar.

Like the rest of the fleet, the hull of the Iron Boats 767 has been designed in Sweden with input from the celebrated Mannerfelt Design Team.

That has been matched to a centre-console layout that keeps the decks clear and the weight where it belongs.

Article continues below…

The result is a boat that will comfortably exceed 50 knots in soft-riding comfort with a single Suzuki DF300 outboard on the transom.

And yet, in spite of its dynamic styling and performance, the fact that it’s built in Poland with simplified modular construction techniques means even the pricing looks good.

Iron Boats 767 specifications

LOA: 25ft 2in (7.67m)

Beam: 8ft (2.44m)

Engines: Single 200-300hp Suzuki outboard

Top speed: >50 knots

Starting price: £67,635 (inc. VAT)