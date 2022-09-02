Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2022: Nord Star 36+ Fly

With three decks and five-berth accommodation in a sub 40-footer, the Nord Star 36+ Fly certainly packs a lot of functionality into a very manageable package.

In spite of its secure walkaround layout, the central pilothouse still has room for a large aft dinette, a starboard sideboard and helm seating for three.

There’s also an unobstructed internal walkway, twin doors to the side decks and a permanent aft door for direct access to the aft cockpit.

As the third largest boat in the Nord Star fleet, that aft deck gets plenty of shelter from the trailing edge of the flybridge. The upper deck also adds a second helm and a dining station big enough for five.

Article continues below…

And while the Nord Star 36+ Fly supplements its two cabins with a large bathroom and an impressive lower pantry, a wide choice of twin diesel rigs from 270 to 440hp is still able to bring 43-knot performance to the mix.

Not many craft this size can claim such a wide range of talents.

Nord Star 36+ Fly specifications

LOA: 39ft 4in (12.30m)

Beam: 11ft 8in (3.60m)

Engines: Twin 270-440hp diesels

Top speed: 43 knots

Starting price: £378,300 (inc. VAT)