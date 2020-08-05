Boats 2020: British Marine to host socially-distanced Southampton show

The smaller not-for-profit boat show will take place from September 11-20 at Mayflower Park with numerous COVID-19 measures in place

British Marine has announced the details of Boats 2020, its replacement for the cancelled 2020 Southampton Boat Show, which will feature 78 boats from 30 brands, including Princess Yachts.

Due to run from September 11-20 in Mayflower Park and on a purpose-built marina, the show will also feature more than 40 marine equipment exhibitors.

“I am delighted that we have been able to make this happen, at a time when so many other events have been cancelled,” said British Marine CEO Lesley Robinson. “This not-for-profit event will offer boat buyers and the leisure marine industry a chance to come together with the reassurance that the event is within government guidelines.

“Visitors will see a super range of sailing and power boats, and the event format with opportunities to book appointments on boats will create a day of quality viewing for visitors.”

The health and safety of exhibitors and visitors will be the number one priority, as such Boats 2020 will include social distancing measures and extensive cleaning routines.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the show is going ahead after such a difficult time for everyone,” added Colin Capewell, Managing Director of Princess Motor Yachts Sales. “While we will be doing this in a socially distanced way, the team from Princess will all be there with a very warm welcome. We are promising a really exciting line-up, and this could be the only chance visitors will get, to see these beautiful yachts in one place this year.”

Tickets are not on sale yet, but supply is limited and they are expected to sell out quickly, so visitors are encouraged to register their interest now on the Boats 2020 website.