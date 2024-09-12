New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Azimut 68

The Azimut 68 Fly is a proper driving machine. The slippery medium-V Pierluigi Ausonio hull is coupled with a pair of Volvo Penta 1,000hp IPS-1350s for a 32-knot top end and a really comfortable long-legged cruise at speeds as low as 19 knots.

The weight is also kept good and deep, thanks to the use of carbon fibre in the superstructure, hardtop and deck mouldings and the agility of the handling fully reflects that. It’s particularly pleasing then that when you step away from the helm, there’s such remarkable space and volume on offer…

With the Azimut 68 Fly, you get a full-sized flybridge with sufficient seating and lounging space for as many as 12 people, plus some handy companion seating to port of the helm.

You get an expansive two-tier main deck saloon with open and closed galley options. And you get a fixed four-cabin, three-bathroom lower deck that comes with cleverly staggered bunks, a decent port twin and an excellent midships owner’s suite, complete with a port bench, 6ft 6in of headroom, plenty of floor space and a broad choice of interior finishes so you can tailor it to your tastes.

Azimut 68 specifications:

LOA: 68ft 10in (20.98m)

Beam: 17ft 2in (5.23m)

Engines: Twin Volvo 1,000hp IPS-1350s

Top speed: 32 knots

Price: From €2.1M ex VAT

Contact details: www.bateswharf.co.uk

