Azimut Grande Trideck first look: New flagship set to rock the status quo

The new Azimut Grande Trideck further blurs the lines between the Azimut and Benetti product ranges...

There used to be a clear divide in the Azimut-Benetti Group; Azimut built production boats up to 100ft and Benetti built superyachts of 100ft and over.

The Azimut Grande range has blurred that line in recent years offering boats up to 114ft long (the 35 Metri) and now its latest flagship model, the Azimut Grande Trideck, has gone and stomped all over it.

At 125ft long and with three full decks as well as a flybridge, it is to all intents and purposes a proper superyacht.

Designed by man of the moment Alberto Mancini, with an interior by Achille Salvagni, it looks set to rock the status quo in more ways than one.

The big news is a striking new stern treatment that sees the aft cockpit raised several feet above the main deck on a separate mezzanine level.

As well as providing an elevated terrace from which to admire the view through the glass surround, it creates headroom below for a permanent beach club framed by open-sided bulwarks.

The tenders and toys are tucked away in a separate garage ahead of this. A folding transom extends the beach club out over the sea when at anchor or lowers down into it to act as a bathing platform and launch dock.

Between the raised aft deck and sunken beach club is a third smaller, more intimate deck-level cockpit cocooned by the upper deck’s overhang and supporting side pillars.

This flows into the main deck saloon, which has been designed as a deliberately informal socialising space. The galley and lavish owner’s suite are also on this main deck level.

The more formal dining areas have been moved to the deck above along with a smaller service galley, although this can be swapped for a second VIP cabin.

The other four guest cabins occupy the midships area of the lower deck. Full renderings of the Azimut Grande Trideck’s interior have yet to be released, however they are due to launch an online 360-degree viewer called A Live on May 29 (a preview of which is included above).

Carrying all this accommodation is a D2P (displacement to planing) hull that is designed for comfortable efficient cruising at any speed from 5-20 knots and tops out at a decent 24 knots with the larger of the two engine options.

Azimut Grande Trideck dimensions

LOA: 125ft 4in (38.2m)

Beam: 25ft 11in (7.9m)

Engines: 2 x MTU 2400hp-2,600hp

Top speed: 23-24 knots