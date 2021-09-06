Countdown to Southampton Boat Show 2021: Yamarin 88DC

For families making their first foray into the world of motorboat ownership there won’t be many better turn-key packages at the show than the flagship of Finnish yard Yamarin’s range.

It’s on the pricey side for a sub-30ft sportsboat but this is a quality item, which comes as standard with some desirable kit, including twin 16in MFDs, teak decks, an electric sea toilet and a holding tank.

On top of this, the Premium version that will be displayed at the 2021 Southampton Boat Show has a convertible sun bed in the cockpit, trim tabs, a bow thruster and a fridge on deck.

There is accommodation below decks in the shape of an offset double berth with a separate toilet compartment, so the odd weekend away is feasible, but it’s on deck where the Yamarin 88DC really shines.

There is well proportioned and protected cockpit seating with a slot-in table that drops down to create a sun pad and a compact wetbar with sink and fridge and a pop-up side table that offers some space to prepare a picnic.

Practical detailing is impressive with storage lockers beneath all of the seating and teak fronted drawers to store bits and bobs on deck.

Up front, three chunky helm seats tuck below the walk-through windscreen, each one fitted with a lift bolster for added support. Support that might be called upon out on the water because performance looks to be impressive.

Even with the standard 300hp Yamaha outboard there’s likely to be plenty of get up and go but Yamaha’s thumping 425hp V8 is also an option and that will fire the Yamarin 88DC up to a top speed of 45 knots.

Yamarin 88DC specifications

LOA: 28ft 9in (8.8m)

Beam: 9ft 7in (2.95m)

Engines: Single outboard 300-425hp

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: £153,900 (inc. VAT)