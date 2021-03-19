Quicksilver Activ 675 Weekend first look: £40k starter boat is full of promise

The Quicksilver Activ 675 is the new entry-level model in the Belgian yard’s compact peche-promenade range.

With single Mercury outboards on offer from 115-225hp, a wheelhouse and sleeping space for four thanks to a convertible double berth in the saloon, the Quicksilver Activ 675 is an affordable all-weather starter boat for families keen to get into boating.

In the winter months, its bright, heated cabin offers protection from the elements but in the summer the deep cockpit and sun pad on the foredeck offer a reasonable amount of space to enjoy the sunshine.

The cockpit is versatile and can quickly be switched from dinette to sunbathing mode and its tall coamings make it a safe space to fish from or prepare for watersports.

With the largest 225hp motor the boat will top 35 knots and have enough grunt to haul a mono-skier out of the water.

The interior isn’t what you’d call luxurious but it’s built to last and, for day boating or short stints away from its home berth, there is a separate toilet and sink tucked just forward of the helm.

There’s also a compact galley with sink, fridge and single burner hob so you can knock up the obligatory bacon sandwiches of a morning.

With a total weight including engine of around 1.8 tonnes and a beam of just 8ft 2in (2.5m) the Quicksilver Activ 675 is the only Weekend model that can be towed behind a car, an aspect of ownership that opens the door to a whole new world of boating.

As a turn-key entry into the world of boat ownership costing less than £40,000, this looks to be a stellar option.

Quicksilver Activ 675 specification

LOA: 22ft 8in (6.94m)

Beam: 8ft 2in (2.5m)

Engines: Single 150/175/200/225hp Mercury

Top speed: 36 knots

Starting price: £37,597 (inc. VAT)