Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is the world's biggest boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of hotels near the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, including nearby guesthouses, motels and apartments, at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the walking distance from the venue (801 Seabreeze Blvd, FL 33316) and grouped by type.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (26-30 October), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Hotels and motels near Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

B Ocean Resort, 1140 Seabreeze Boulevard

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com

The Ritz-Carlton, 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com

Snooze Motel, 205 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.9 miles | Type: Motel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com

The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 1 mile | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach, 440 Seabreeze Boulevard



Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.3 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

Marriott’s BeachPlace Towers, 21 South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard



Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.4 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach, 3029 Alhambra Street

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

W Fort Lauderdale, 401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.7 miles | Type: Hotel | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

View at booking.com

B&Bs and guesthouses near Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Coral Reef Guesthouse, 2609 Northeast 13th Court

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 2.3 miles | Type: Guesthouse | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com

Holiday lets and apartments near Fort Lauderdale Boat Show

Isle of Venice Residence and Marina, 1 Isle of Venice Drive

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 1.1 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

View at booking.com

The Lago Mar Beach Resort and Club, 1700 South Ocean Lane

Distance to 801 Seabreeze Blvd: 0.8 miles | Type: Apartment | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

View at booking.com