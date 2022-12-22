Miami Boat Show is one of America's biggest boat show, so local hotels book up fast. Here's our pick of where to stay nearby...

We’ve put together a list of hotels near the Miami Boat Show at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit.

Accommodation is listed with the distance from Miami Marine Stadium (3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, FL 33149), but there are several venues for the Miami Boat Show, so make sure your chosen hotel is close to the area you’ll be visiting most frequently.

At the time of writing, all the options below had availability for the show period (15-19 February), but they can book up quickly, so don’t wait around…

Hotels near Miami Boat Show: Premium

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, 9011 Collins Ave

An excellent Four Seasons property well worth seeking out. Coveted beach-side location, award winning design, ocean front dining and luxurious and beautiful rooms. Pricey though and room service can be a little slow.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 16.2 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Acqualina Resort and Residences, 17875 Collins Avenue

Miami glitz meets the Med. This luxe seaside haven boasts spacious, well appointed rooms, three swimming pools and a plethora of high class dining choices. A bit further out of town though.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 23.2 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 5/5

Mandarin Oriental Miami, 500 Brickell Key Drive

A Miami marvel offering wonderful views of the city skyline and Biscayne Bay and first class accommodation. A dip in the infinity pool is a must, as is dining at Peruvian restaurant La Mar by Gaston Acurio. Balconies a little small.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 4.3 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Hotels near Miami Boat Show: Mid-range

Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove, 2988 McFarlane Road

Contemporary cool design boutique hotel, lovely outdoor pool area and spacious well appointed rooms. Great dining too. Convenient location but some contruction nearby.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 5.3 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

The Guild Downtown | X Miami, 230 NE 4th St

Located close to the port in Downtown Miami. Crisp contemporary décor, suites have a kitchen area and the outdoor pool is excellent. Soundproofing around some rooms could be a little better

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 6.4 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza

Great location in the vibrant business district and just a few minutes from the port. Luxury rooms, a choice of 5 restaurants, full business centre, great spa and excellent larage outdoor pool and terrace with super Biscayne Bay views. Some minor disturbance from refurbishments.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 4.8 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

Hotels near Miami Boat Show: Budget

citizenM Miami Brickell, 11 SE 10 St

Great value contemporary hotel conveniently located in the heart of Miami and just a couple of miles from the port. Fun décor, great service and comfortable clean rooms – some of which are a little on the small side.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 3.6 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4.5/5

The Altair Bay Harbor Hotel, 9540 West Bay Harbor Drive

Stylish great value hotel with lovely rooftop outdoor pool area, spacious rooms, and a shuttle service to the beach. Location a bit further out of the city, but great for beach lovers.

Distance to Miami Marine Stadium: 15.8 miles | TripAdvisor rating: 4/5

