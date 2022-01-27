Serial boat owner Drew Maglio picks out five of the best life vests available on the market right now and explains what you get for your money…

Whether you call it a life jacket or a life vest, few items are of greater significance or life-saving merit onboard a boat. The life jacket was invented in the middle of the 19th century as an answer to an increased incidence of drowning deaths, caused by the advent of iron ships, which did not leave floating debris in the event of a disaster like wooden ships did.

While the basic design and concept remains the same, outfitting your boat with an adequate number of the proper type of PFDs (personal flotation devices), is not so simple as it appears at first glance.

Understanding the different types of life vests

There are three basic types of PFDs: Type I, II, and III. The first type, also known as an offshore lifejacket, is large, cumbersome, but is suitable for extended usage offshore as a life-saving flotation device in rough conditions where quick rescue is unlikely.

Type II covers life vests, more streamlined and comfortable, but is still suitable for use as a life-saving flotation device in coastal waters where swift rescue is likely.

Type III, or floatation aid, is the most comfortable, but is only suitable for more casual use in activities like boating, kayaking, jet skiing, and participating in various watersports.

Type I PFDs have to contain at least 22lbs of positive flotation material, while Type II and Type III only require 15.5lbs.

Kids life vests only require 11lbs of buoyancy for Type I, while inflatable life jackets require 34lbs of buoyancy for Type II and 22.5lbs for Type III.

Type I (and Type II to a lesser extent) is designed to turn most people face up, if they happen to fall unconscious in the water.

Type I also helps to retain some body heat, since it has additional foam and fabric.

Unlike Type I life jackets, Type II life vests require you to tread water in rough seas to keep your head above the waves.

The least cumbersome to wear are Type II inflatable life jackets. These are lightweight and compact, with automatic inflation when you hit the water, but are only suitable for adults and children over the age of 16.

5 of the best life vests available right now

Kent Type I Life Jacket

This Type I life jacket by Kent is available at Cabela’s and is a premium option for bluewater boaters or those cruising coastal waters where help may not be readily available and hypothermia is a risk.

Pros

Contains 32 lbs. of positive flotation, 7lbs. more than the required 25 lbs.

Will turn unconscious persons face up

Adjustable straps for comfort

Reflective strips to aid with rescue at night

Contains a provision to attach a safety light

Cons

More expensive than other Type I life jackets

Only comes in one size

RRP: $49.99

Seachoice Type I commercial offshore life vest

A slightly cheaper version of a Type I life jacket, this Seachoice product is available on Amazon. Unlike the Kent option, the Seachoice life jacket has the appearance of a Type II variety, although it is still designed to turn an unconscious person face-up in the water.

Since Seachoice does not list its amount of positive flotation material, it is a safe assumption that this product contains the bare minimum amount of buoyant material.

Pros

Cost less than alternatives

Designed to turn an unconscious person face up in the water

Has reflective strips to aid with search and rescue

Cons

Contains less positive flotation than alternatives

Less comfortable and user adjustable design

RRP: $42.95

O’Neill Reactor USCG Type III life vest

This life vest made by O’Neill, is one of the best life vests if you enjoy watersports like waterskiing, wake boarding, tubing or kayaking. While it is not classified as a life saving device, it is positively buoyant and will aid struggling swimmers in the case of an emergency.

Pros

Heavy duty straps and padded design provides impact protection for waterports

Sporty and stylish appearance

Extremely adjustable

Comes in difference sizes and colors

Neoprene material provides some warmth and dries quickly

Cons

Expensive

Does not have much buoyant material compared to other options

RRP: $80-$115 (depending on size)

West Marine Runabout Type III life vest

For more frugal boaters, this Type III utility floatation aid offered by West Marine may be a good alternative, as it offers most of the advantages of the O’Neill product at a fraction of the cost.

Pros

Cost effective

Adjustable

More comfortable for water activities than a Type II life jacket

Cons

Only comes in one size and color

Does not have neoprene exterior for warmth and comfort

RRP: $21.99

West Marine All Clear Type II offshore inflatable life jacket with harness

This offshore-capable life jacket comes with a stainless steel ring that can be attached to a tether harness, making it particularly useful for bluewater boaters.

While expensive, the life jacket only inflates when needed (either automatically on contact with water or manually with the pull of a string) and is therefore so unobtrusive that its presence will seldom be felt.

With reflective strips and ample buoyancy when inflated, this multi-functional safety device is truly a wise investment and offers two benefits in one (personal flotation while also providing a tether for working the deck at sea) small but complete package.

Pros

Multi-dimensional as it is both a very well-made and durable PFD and tether attachment point

Unobtrusive and comfortable

Has reflective strips for search and rescue at night

Available in a choice of two colors

Cons

Very expensive

Relies on a CO2 cartridge that requires refill

RRP: $219.99

