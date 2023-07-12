Prime Day isn't just about Jeff Bezos and co. There are plenty of retailers offering Prime Day-rivalling boating deals today...

With thousands of deals, it’s easy to get caught up in the Prime Day hype, but this summer shopping extravaganza is bigger than Amazon these days – lots of other retailers are offering big discounts that make Amazon’s Prime Day boating deals seem stingy by comparison.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to avoid shopping through Amazon this week, not least the requirement that you sign up to Prime to get the best deals, and the good news is you don’t have to.

The following deals are much better than anything we could find for the same or equivalent products on Amazon, so fill your baskets!

6 of the best anti-Amazon Prime Day boating deals

US deals