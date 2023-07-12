Prime Day isn't just about Jeff Bezos and co. There are plenty of retailers offering Prime Day-rivalling boating deals today...
With thousands of deals, it’s easy to get caught up in the Prime Day hype, but this summer shopping extravaganza is bigger than Amazon these days – lots of other retailers are offering big discounts that make Amazon’s Prime Day boating deals seem stingy by comparison.
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to avoid shopping through Amazon this week, not least the requirement that you sign up to Prime to get the best deals, and the good news is you don’t have to.
The following deals are much better than anything we could find for the same or equivalent products on Amazon, so fill your baskets!
6 of the best anti-Amazon Prime Day boating deals
US deals
Itiwit Inflatable Recreational Touring Kayak 2 or 3 Person
Sale price: $250.00
Regular price: $499.00
You save: 50%
This discount is better than any of the best Prime Day kayak deals. Solo paddlers can also get 50% off their 1-person kayak
Lowrance HDS 7 inch Live Portable Fishfinder with Active Imaging 3-in-1
Now: $579
Was: $1,249
You save: 54%
An HD fish finder for more than 50% off? Good luck finding anything like that on Amazon today!
Maxkare Inflatable 2-person Towable Tube
Now: $139.99
Was: $339.99
You save: 59%
What’s better than launching obnoxious teenagers into the air? Doing it with more than 50% off!
UK deals
O’Neill Men’s Reactor II 3/2mm Back Zip Full Wetsuit
Now: £71.95
Was: £99.99
You save: 28%
We tried to compile a list of the best Prime Day wetsuit discounts and there simply weren’t any worth writing home about, so grab this one instead.
Ocean Signal rescueME PLB1
Now: £295.00
Was: £379.49
You save: 22%
Granted, this isn’t a huge discount, but it’s a potentially life-saving bit of kit for £20 less than Amazon are charging right now.
Plastimo Iris 50 Handbearing Compass
Now: £53.95
Was: £83.49
You save: 35%
Even the best chartplotters are vulnerable to electrical failure. Chuck one of these in a locker and you’ll always have an old-school get-you-home back-up.