Black Friday fish finder deals: Our pick of the best bargains

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a cut-price fish finder. We pick out some of the best fish finder deals available right now…

Modern fish finders aren’t exactly cheap, but you get what you pay for, with premium options like GPS and chartplotting functionality often built-in.

Recommended videos for you

In the run-up to the busiest shopping week of the year, we’ve picked out what we believe are the best Black Friday fish finder deals available right now.

Read on to find out how you can land yourself the catch of the day…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Garmin Echomap UHD 93sv

Was $1,049.99, now $699.97 at Bass Pro Shops

Marine electronics giant Garmin is no stranger to Black Friday, with its Quatix smartwatches among some of the best Black Friday deals for boaters. And if you’re looking for a fish finder deal, then the Echomap UHD range can be found with some tempting discounts. The mid-range 93sv model has the biggest discount we could find, saving you a massive $350 off the RRP through Bass Pro Shops. View Deal Humminbird Helix 7

Was $799.99, now $599.97 at Bass Pro Shops

Named by our reviewer Steve Walburn as the best value fish finder on the market right now, the Humminbird Helix 7 is a fine option. The unit’s dual-spectrum CHIRP sonar allows anglers to search a wide or narrow cone, depending on the target, down to 1,200 feet. What’s more, the Helix 7 is a GPS fish finder that comes loaded with base maps covering more than 10,000 US lakes and coastal waters. Another Bass Pro Shops deal, the Humminbird Helix 7 is available with a $200 (25%) discount this Black Friday. View Deal Simrad Cruise 9

Was $729.99, now $549.99 at West Marine

Simrad describes its Cruise as “intuitive” and “easy-to-use”, something that certainly can’t be said of some of its competitors with their labyrinthine operating systems. This particular model comes with everything you need for simple and straightforward GPS navigation, including a sunlight viewable display with US coastal charts, mounting bracket and a sonar transducer. The best price we could find for the Simrad Cruise 9 is through West Marine, so that means this is a US-only Black Friday deal. View Deal Lowrance HDS LIVE 9

Was $2,199.99, now $1,699.99 at Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops comes up trumps again with a huge saving on this high-end fish finder/chartplotter combo from Lowrance. A perennial favourite among fishing tour pros, this is a serious piece of kit for those who want to invest in their angling gear. All the more reason to snag a Black Friday deal, and right now you can save $500 on this premium unit. View Deal

Garmin Striker 4

Was $111.99, now $139.99 at Amazon

At the other end of the price spectrum, the Garmin Striker 4 is one of the most popular portable fish finders on the market. Easy to use and easy to install, this model is available in 3.5, 5 and 7 inch display sizes, and also boasts IPX7 rating for waterproofing, so there’s no need to panic if it takes a soaking. Amazon’s $28 saving outstrips all others right now, and although it’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this product, it’s still a decent 20% saving. View Deal

Lowrance Hook Reveal 7

Was $749.99, now $599.99 at West Marine

Relaunched by Lowrance in late 2019, the Hook Reveal range combines the benefits of Lowrance CHIRP sonar and DownScan Imaging on one screen. US inland maps come preloaded, or you can map uncharted waters as you cruise with Genesis Live. And right now you can buy the 7-inch Hook Reveal unit through West Marine with a hefty $150 saving. View Deal

Didn’t find what you’re looking for? Head to Amazon’s dedicated boating page for more marine products.