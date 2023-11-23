This Dometic boat cooler ticked all my boxes on test and now it’s 40% off for Black Friday

Don't you just love it when gear you've tested turns up in the Black Friday sale? This 54L Dometic Patrol boat cooler is my top Black Friday deal for 2023...

Let’s face it, every boat can be made better with more cold drink storage. If you’re looking to upgrade your yacht this Black Friday (or just improve your beach trips) you could do a lot worse than investing in a great Black Friday cooler deal – and I’ve found a doozy.

The Dometic Patrol 55 is currently 40% off when bought direct from Dometic.com, making for a saving of more than $100 off the MSRP, and more than $50 cheaper than Amazon is asking right now.

This is the lowest price I’ve seen for this chunky cooler in years, making this a brilliant Black Friday cooler deal, far better than anything on offer from Dometic’s main rivals Yeti and Igloo.

Still not sure this is the Black Friday cooler deal for you? Well don’t let the size put you off – during my full review of the Dometic Patrol 55, I found that it was surprisingly portable for such a capacious cooler.

Thick rope handles with rigid rubber grips are very comfortable to lift, and in spite of its thick walls, quality build and refined finish, the Dometic Patrol 55 is not an especially heavy cool box.

It tips the scales at just 33lbs (15kg) empty, and even when fully loaded with drinks, it remains quite easy for two people to carry.

Alternative Black Friday cooler deals

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, I’d suggest checking out the Igloo BMX 52 Quart Cooler, which is currently 23% off at IglooCoolers.com (was $129.99, now $99.99).

Or if you don’t need so much capacity, consider the Igloo BMX 25 Quart Cooler for $69.99 (also at IglooCoolers.com), giving a 23% saving off the MSRP of $89.99.

P.S. Apologies to our British and European readers, these are a US-only deals.

Dometic Patrol 55 specifications

Capacity: 54L / 48QT

Weight: 15kg / 33.1lbs

Construction: Roto-moulded polyethylene

Warranty: 7 years