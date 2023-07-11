Lowrance HDS-9 Live Fish Finder just hit its lowest ever price for Prime Day

If you've been thinking about upgrading your fish finder, now is a great time, with the Lowrance HDS-9 Live available for $450 off...

Prices seem to be going up everywhere you look these days, which is one of the reasons why today is so refreshing. There are plenty of great Prime Day boating deals out there right now and the one that’s got tongues wagging in the office is the Lowrance HDS-9 Live Fish Finder.

The mid-range unit is currently offered for 28% off, and while that might not seem like an earth-shattering discount at first, when you consider how much this unit normally retails for, that means you get a whopping $450 off.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon for the Lowrance HDS-9 Live (Bass Pro Shops did briefly dip below this price on Black Friday 2022, but they’re currently out of stock for this model).

Unless you can wait until this year’s batch of Black Friday fish finder deals are launched (which would mean missing out for a whole season of boating) you’re unlikely to get this unit cheaper anywhere else.

As the model used buy the majority of fishing pros, the Lowrance HDS is a premium unit packed with high-end features.

These include a touchscreen display, mapping down to 6-inch contours, built-in charts for inland lakes and coastal waters, side-viewing and down-imaging capability, and real-time imaging of fish moving beneath your boat. Make no mistake, this is a serious piece of kit!

As this is a Prime Day deal, you will need to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage, just make sure to set a reminder to cancel before the 30-day free trial is over if you don’t want to pay for Prime.

P.S. Sorry to our British readers, but this is a US-only deal.

Buy the Lowrance HDS-9 Live Fish Finder on Amazon US and save 28%

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.