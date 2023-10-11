This Lowrance fish finder might have the biggest Prime Day discount of all

Pitching an $1,800 fish finder as a Prime Day bargain is a tough sell, but what if we told you it originally cost more than three grand?

Another Prime Day, another eye-catching Lowrance fish finder deal. There’s no doubt who’s swinging the hardest for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

After the Hook Reveal 9, which we covered yesterday and promptly sold out, the best deal on Day 2 of this increasingly frequent shopping event can be had on the Lowrance HDS-12 Live.

With more than $1,200 slashed off the RRP, this has to be one of the biggest savings on any product on Amazon right now, and its almost $100 cheaper than we’ve seen before.

Lowrance HDS-12 Live Fish Finder – save 39%

Was: $3,099

Now: $1,892.46 View Deal Now you might be wondering why a fish finder can cost that much in the first place, but this is no ordinary unit. A perennial favourite among fishing tour pros, this combination fish finder/chartplotter is a serious piece of kit for those who want to properly invest in their angling gear.

The list of premium features is pretty long and includes (deep breath) a touchscreen display, mapping down to 6-inch contours, built-in charts for inland lakes and coastal waters, side-viewing and down-imaging capability, and real-time imaging of fish moving beneath your boat.

And with an array of navigation aids, the HDS-12 Live series excels both at finding fish and finding your way.

P.s. Apologies to our UK readers, this is a US-only Prime Day fish finder deal.

Price check: $1,899 at FactoryOutletStore.com, $2,749 at Lowrance.com

