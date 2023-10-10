This fully-loaded Lowrance fish finder just hit its lowest ever price for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

If you've been thinking about upgrading your fish finder, now is a great time, with the Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 available for $420 off...

Modern fish finders aren’t exactly cheap, but you get what you pay for, with premium options like GPS and chartplotting functionality often built-in.

Shopping for the best fish finder deals can be hugely rewarding, with the biggest manufacturers regularly involved with biggest shopping events like Black Friday, Prime Day and even this year’s new bonus Prime Day – Amazon Big Deal Days.

This week we’ve found a very tempting deal on the Lowrance Hook Reveal 9, which has seen its price slashed by a huge 47% for Big Deal Days, taking it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the global retail giant (or anywhere else for that matter).

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 best deal

Was $889.99, now $469.99 at Amazon

Relaunched by Lowrance in late 2019, the Hook Reveal range combines the benefits of Lowrance CHIRP sonar and DownScan Imaging on one screen. And right now you can buy the 9-inch Hook Reveal unit through Amazon with a hefty $420 saving. View Deal Without doubt, this is one of the best fish finders on the market right now, and it comes bristling with features. This version of the Hook Reveal comes preloaded with maps of 4,000 US lakes, or you can map uncharted waters as you cruise with Genesis Live. And with auto-tuning sonar, you can spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with the settings. Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 price check Not to be left out, Walmart has also slashed their price for the Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 to $469.99, so if you’re not a Prime member, you can get the same discount on Walmart.com Other options: $554.99 at FactoryOutletStore.com / $889.99 at Academy.com

Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 specifications

Warranty: 1 year

Maps: 4,000 lakes via C-MAP US

Transducer: Triple Shot included

Dimensions: 11.89 x 8.62 x 9.13 inches

Power source: 12V DC