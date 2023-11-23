This fully-loaded Lowrance fish finder just got even cheaper for Black Friday

When the Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 hit $469 for Prime Day, we thought this was as good as fish finder deals get, but we were wrong...
Modern fish finders aren’t exactly cheap, but you get what you pay for, with premium options like GPS and chartplotting functionality often built-in. Shopping for the best fish finder deals can be hugely rewarding, with the biggest manufacturers regularly involved with biggest shopping events like Black Friday.
This week we’ve found a very tempting deal on the Lowrance Hook Reveal 9, which has seen its price slashed by a huge 48% for Black Friday, taking it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the global retail giant (or anywhere else for that matter).
Without doubt, this is one of the best fish finders on the market right now, and it comes bristling with features.
Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 | Save 48% at Amazon
Was $889.99, now $459.99
This version of the Hook Reveal comes preloaded with maps of 4,000 US lakes, or you can map uncharted waters as you cruise with Genesis Live.
And with auto-tuning sonar, you can spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with the settings.
Price check: $519.99 at Walmart / $554.99 at FactoryOutletStore.com / $599.99 at Academy.com
If you’re looking for a bigger unit, there are plenty of other Black Friday fish finder deals to be had, including the HDS-12 Live, which is 25% off.
There are bargains to be had at the other end of the price spectrum too, including the Deeper Start Castable Fish Finder, which is currently 30% off at Amazon (was $143.19, now $99.99).
Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 specifications
Warranty: 1 year
Maps: 4,000 lakes via C-MAP US
Transducer: Triple Shot included
Dimensions: 11.89 x 8.62 x 9.13 inches
Power source: 12V DC